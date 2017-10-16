CQ in wild weather firing line as BOM issues severe warning

6.15AM: A "TOP priority" weather warning was issued from Rockhampton down to Queensland's south-east coast about 6am.

Rainfall levels unseen since Cyclone Debbie have already lashed southeast Queensland, with damaging winds and flash-flooding on the way for coastal towns to the north.

The Bureau of Meteorology are warning of heavy rainfall as an intensifying upper trough is forecast to remain slow moving over the Central Queensland interior.

The immediate threat of a severe thunderstorm has subsided after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning about 6am, but this will be monitored through the day.

Capricornia's winds and rainfalls are expected to ramp up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, where six-hourly totals of 100-140mm are possible.

Severe weather warning area as of 6am. BOM

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the eastern Wide Bay and Burnett, and the Capricornia coast south of Rockhampton," the Bureau warns.

"An intensifying upper trough is forecast to remain slow-moving over the central Queensland interior.

"Combined with a moist air mass, and a coastal trough over the Hervey Bay and Capricornia waters, it will lead to areas of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms."

Already Yeppoon has collected 40mm, and townships to the region's south have already been battered by incredible rainfalls.

WATCH | Heavy rainfall on Fraser Coast

Wild weather batters Fraser Coast: The Fraser Coast has been hammered with heavy rain and the worst is yet to come.

In just six hours, 170mm of rainfall was recorded in the Westwood Range Alert, east of Miriam Vale, and 329mm total since 9am yesterday.

The Town of 1770 has recorded 44mm of rain, and 233mm has fallen at Miriam Vale Alert since 9am yesterday.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is expected between Gladstone to Noosa today, with six-hourly rainfall totals of 120-180mm possible, particularly about the coast.

Locally damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible over Fraser Island and the coastal areas within the warning area during Tuesday morning.

A separate Severe Weather Warning is current for heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts between Town of 1770 and Noosa Heads.

144mm of rain was observed in the 3 hours to 3.50am at Westwood Range, east of Miriam Vale and southwest of Seventeen Seventy.

There's also an Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Mary River and Initial Moderate Flood Warning for the Burrum and Cherwell Rivers Catchments.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9:05 am.