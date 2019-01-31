CQ industry site gears up for busy 2019 with new apprentices

NEXT GEN: New Callide Power Station apprentices Jacob Birmingham, Kelly Brown, Jack Shephardson and Braith Radke.

CS ENERGY'S Callide Power Station at Biloela is gearing up for another big year with two overhauls, a new apprentice intake and community sponsorships.

Four electrical and instrumentation apprentices started at the site this month.

They are Central Queensland locals, Jacob Birmingham, Kelly Brown, Braith Radke and Jack Shephardson.

The site now employs 230 people.

Executive general manager, asset management Colin Duck said a $4million mini overhaul of Callide Unit B1 in May and a $70million major overhaul of Unit C3 in the second half of the year were planned for this year.

Mr Duck said Callide Power Station had performed well in 2018 and the two overhauls would ensure the power station continued to provide safe and reliable electricity.

"Overhauls represent a significant investment in the ongoing operation and maintenance of Callide Power Station,” he said.

"They also provide an economic boost to Biloela and surrounds from the extra contractors required on-site.

"We estimate our 2018 overhaul and maintenance program at Callide provided more than $4million in flow-on economic benefits and this year's program should be similar.”

Callide Power Station is comprised of two power plants, Callide B and C, each with two generating units.

CS Energy owns 100 per cent of Callide B and owns Callide C in a 50/50 joint venture with InterGen.

CS Energy offers community sponsorships twice a year with the second round for this financial year being offered now.

Community groups in the Banana Regional Council area have until February 28 to apply.

Head to www.csenergy. com.au to find out how to apply and if you are eligible.

CALLIDE POWER STATION

Outisde Biloela

Owned by CS Energy and InterGen

Capacity: 1, 510 megawatts

Fuel: Black coal

Employees: 230

Callide B commissioned in 1988

Callide C commissioned in 2001

Callide A constructed in 1965, commissioned in 2015/16.