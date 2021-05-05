Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Carinity Education Rockhampton Principal Lyn Harland presents a first aid kit to Joseph Pickett from Eddie's Van. Picture: Jim Tomlinson
Carinity Education Rockhampton Principal Lyn Harland presents a first aid kit to Joseph Pickett from Eddie's Van. Picture: Jim Tomlinson
Community

CQ initiative aids the homeless to be disaster ready

Aden Stokes
5th May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland based community groups have been donated emergency first aid kits to provide to their homeless and at-risk clients, allowing them to be more disaster ready.

About 250 first aid kits were shared between the Yeppoon Community Centre, St Brendan’s College’s Eddie’s Van, Food Relief Capricorn Coast, and the St Vincent de Paul Society Housing and Homelessness Program.

Each 40-piece first aid kit contained an emergency blanket, safety vest, torch, first aid information booklet and items for treating injuries.

The first aid kits were donated to the organisations by the Community Recovery Challenge, an initiative of Carinity Education Rockhampton.

Carinity Education Rockhampton principal Lyn Harland said the school wished to support and positively impact people within the community who were most vulnerable.

“These four organisations provide vital services to people in need and are among the important places where our donation can have the greatest impact for our community,” Ms Harland said.

Carinity Education Rockhampton Principal Lyn Harland with recipients of the first aid kits. Picture: Jim Tomlinson
Carinity Education Rockhampton Principal Lyn Harland with recipients of the first aid kits. Picture: Jim Tomlinson

Area manager for housing and homelessness at St Vincent de Paul Society, Elizabeth O’Connor, welcomed the donation of the first aid kits which she said were “just one way of supporting individuals with self-determination”.

Ms O’Connor said the kits would be distributed to about 35 clients of a homestay program which supported people to maintain housing tenancies from Yeppoon to Gladstone, including Biloela and Moura.

“When people face challenging times, affordability of basic first aid necessities will most reasonably be low on the priority list,” she said.

“Access to basic first aid necessities can make a real difference to families in their time of need and potentially negate the need for calling emergency services or emergency department presentation for minor injuries.”

Carinity Education Rockhampton, an independent school at Glenlee, received $140,000 in disaster recovery funding to run Community Recovery Challenge activities and programs over the past 12 months.

Activities were designed to help build resilience in the Livingstone region, including supporting local communities to recover following natural disasters.

Activities included yoga and wellness classes, community art projects, survival skills training, mental health education, suicide prevention activities, therapy dog training, and songwriting workshops for those overcoming adversity.

Ms Harland said donating the first aid kits ensured those who had not attended Community Recovery Challenge events were still able to be supported and “be made aware of the importance of being disaster aware and prepared”.

“After devastating natural disasters such as fires, floods and cyclones, communities find their strength in banding together, becoming one in support of each other and their community,” she said.

“The Community Recovery Challenge has helped to connect local people and community groups in places like Yeppoon, Keppel Sands, Byfield, Glenlee, The Caves, Cawarral and Emu Park.”

Local Disaster coordinator for Livingstone Shire Council, Dave Mazzaferri, said the region had its fair share of disasters from cyclones, floods, storms, and bushfires.

“The building of community resilience is vital for our community to face the possibilities of future events,” Mr Mazzaferri said.

“Recovery and resilience should be community led considering the values and, culture and priorities of the community.

“Working with Carinity highlights this approach and also builds strong relationships between communities and those involved.”

carinity education rockhampton community recovery challnege disaster funding donations tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business brings homes the bacon with new feral pig trap

        Premium Content Business brings homes the bacon with new feral pig trap

        Business Each trap can catch up to 20 wild pigs, and can be compactly stored on the back of a truck.

        Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

        Premium Content Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

        Rural Smoke may be seen in the Byfield, Lake Mary, Rossmoya, and neighbouring areas.

        Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

        Premium Content Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

        Rural Ministers focused on the economic benefits of the cattle industry and the...

        Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Premium Content Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Crime A young man who took matters into his own hands after a car was borrowed and not...