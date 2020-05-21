CQ invited to give input on Mobile Black Spot Program

FEEDBACK SOUGHT: Would you like better mobile coverage in your area? Have your say now.

FEEDBACK SOUGHT: Would you like better mobile coverage in your area? Have your say now.

CAPRICORNIA residents are encouraged to have their say on the design of the next round of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program, ensuring it continues to improve coverage for regional communities.

When outcomes of Round 5 of the program were announced, the government released a discussion paper on design options for Round 5A, to test a range of new approaches to the delivery of the Mobile Black Spot Program to ensure it continued to be fit-for-purpose.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the release of the discussion paper was a great opportunity for regional Australians to have their say on how the program could best deliver the mobile coverage needed into the future.

“The Coalition Government is committed to delivering improved coverage and choice for Australians in regional and remote areas,” Ms Landry said.

“With $46 million on the table for Round 5A and a further $80 million committed for Round 6, the MBSP has plenty more to do.

“In order to deliver this, it is vital we receive feedback on proposed changes from a broad regional audience.”

COMMUNICATIONS UPGRADE: Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe, Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, and Mount Chalmers locals Anne Nicholson and Marie Hawse celebrate the town receiving a tower in 2017.

Minister for Regional Communications Mark Coulton said the program had already delivered a great deal for regional communities.

“The first five rounds of the MBSP have generated more than $830 million total investment, funding 1229 new towers, with more than 800 of those already delivering improved coverage,” Mr Coulton said.

“The Coalition Government understands the importance of connectivity to regional communities, so we’re getting on with the job of building more phone towers to deliver more coverage.”

The discussion paper proposes a series of changes to the eligibility guidelines for the program so that it continues to deliver high-value outcomes to regional and remote Australia.

The paper proposes three main objectives for round 5A; to:

Improve coverage in areas prone to natural disasters including bushfires;

Improve coverage along major regional and remote transport corridors; and to

Trial new technology solutions in areas where low population densities have discouraged applications in previous rounds.

The discussion paper is open for submissions until June 19, 2020.

To have your say, visit: https://bit.ly/2yUkJk4