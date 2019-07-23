Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocky MP Barry O'Rourke is pleased to deliver CQ more cash.
Rocky MP Barry O'Rourke is pleased to deliver CQ more cash. Barry O'Rourke
Politics

CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

Leighton Smith
by
23rd Jul 2019 8:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OFFICIAL state budget figures show capital spending in Central Queensland is more than double that of the southeast corner on a per capita basis says Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

According to per capita figures released by the Queensland Parliamentary Library, state government capital purchases will rise to $4,325 per person in Central Queensland this financial year, compared to $2,001 per person in the southeast corner.

The Central Queensland figure is also close to double that of the state average of $2,263 per person.

And it is a substantial improvement from the $2,952 per capita spend in our region in the LNP's final budget in 2014/15.

"That's an increase of more than 46% compared to when Campbell Newman was in power and is a great demonstration of Labor's commitment to our region,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This is money that is being used to upgrade our roads and infrastructure, creating jobs and boosting our local economy in the process.”

This year's state budget included major projects like the upgrade of the Capricornia Correctional Centre, which is expected to bring 232 full-time jobs to the Rockhampton area and the construction of Rookwood Weir, due to begin this year.

"I will always fight to see Rocky and CQ receive its fair share and I am proud we have been able to deliver such a strong result for our region.”

barry o'rourke per capita spend queensland parliamentary library tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky's already ready to embrace 2032 Olympic Games

    premium_icon Rocky's already ready to embrace 2032 Olympic Games

    News If it was successful in bringing Olympic events here it would be a wonderful opportunity for our region

    Scores of jobs earning over $100,000 pouring into CQ

    premium_icon Scores of jobs earning over $100,000 pouring into CQ

    News There are 52 jobs being advertised now, promising the big bucks.

    Problem youths: Are kids out of control at Stockland?

    premium_icon Problem youths: Are kids out of control at Stockland?

    News 'As a female I felt intimidated, alone and was left shaking.'

    Be transported to the magical world of Beauty and the Beast

    premium_icon Be transported to the magical world of Beauty and the Beast

    News School musical makes its debut to a crowd of more than 300 people