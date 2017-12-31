CQ is on the move, but how far have we come?

NEW COORDINATES: Australia's global position has shifted 11m since Rockhampton was founded in the 1850s.

NEW COORDINATES: Australia's global position has shifted 11m since Rockhampton was founded in the 1850s. Leighton Smith

CAN you feel the earth move, under your feet?

Australia sits on the fastest-moving continental plate on the planet and slowly but surely has been edging north east at a rate of seven centimetres per year.

As a consequence, the Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan announced in mid-December that the nation's mapping co-ordinates were being updated for the first time in 20 years.

"This is the first update to the mapping co-ordinate reference frame for more than two decades and has moved Australia's co-ordinates approximately 1.8 metres to the north-east," Senator Canavan said.

"This movement is significant when it comes to applications that rely on highly accurate positioning, such as precision agriculture, the emerging intelligent transport sector, mobile location-based services and automated mining operations.

"Scientists have chosen to base the new coordinates on the projected position of the Australian continent on 1 January 2020, adding an extra three years of 'working life' to the new data."

As the Minster for Northern Australia, Senator Canavan jokingly welcomed more Australians who were inadvertently moving to Northern Australia.

NEW COORDINATES: Australia's global position location update will improve accuracy for a number of industries. Leighton Smith

To put Australia's movement into a Central Queensland context, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said we had moved more than 11 metres north-east since Rockhampton was established in the late 1850s - over half the length of a cricket pitch.

"Since Aborigines first arrived in this region some 50,000 years ago, Australia has moved about three-and-a-half kilometres," Ms Landry said.

"In fact, at its present speed, all of Australia will be north of the Tropic of Capricorn in just 30 million years."