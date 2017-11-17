Menu
CQ is starting to ask the question 'Where's Tim?'

MISSING LEADER: State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls pours a beer with staff at Hoolihans Irish Bar and Restaurant on the first stop of his tour of regional Queensland that was yet to include CQ.
MISSING LEADER: State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls pours a beer with staff at Hoolihans Irish Bar and Restaurant on the first stop of his tour of regional Queensland that was yet to include CQ. Blake Antrobus
Leighton Smith
by

AS WE roll into the 19th day of the Queensland election campaign, one question is rising to the surface: "Where's Tim?"

The LNP opposition leader Tim Nicholls and would be premier, has visited a handful of regional areas but has chosen to concentrate his energy in the South East of the state rather than visit Central Queensland.

 

Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls.
Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls. Warren Lynam

With Independent candidate Margaret Strelow waging her "breadcrumbs for CQ" battle against the major parties citing their south east focus, the opposition leader's absence plays into the former Mayor's narrative that we just aren't important enough here in CQ.

Yesterday, the LNP's deputy leader Deb Frecklington responded to the query on whereabouts of her party leader, almost three weeks into the election campaign.

 

LNP deputy opposition leader Deb Frecklington with LNP candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell (left) and LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers
LNP deputy opposition leader Deb Frecklington with LNP candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell (left) and LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers Leighton Smith

"Well we still have a week to go and you've got me here today," Ms Frecklington said.

"I think there's about eight more sleeps to go and you'll just have to wait and see. Tim Nicholls was here, I think it was only about a couple weeks before the actual kick off of the campaign."

Ms Frecklington said Mr Nicholls' office had a big picture of when he was at Beef Week and he wears the Beef Week cap around.

"He's very proud of these two candidates that we're running here as well," she said.

"That's why I'm here, I'm Tim Nicholls' deputy leader and more than pleased to be in Rockhampton today."

 

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton.
LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030817anicholl

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers said "at the end of the day, he'll be here when he's here and we've still got a week left in the campaign and I'm sure we'll see him".

LNP candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell said it was fantastic to have the deputy leader here and that "Tim will be wishing us well where ever he is, he's got a big state to cover and huge agenda to get through and we'll see what happens over the next few weeks".

An LNP spokesperson said LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington and many of their shadow ministry had travelled to Rockhampton during the election campaign.

"LNP Leader Tim Nicholls will be in CQ in the next few days," they said.

 

Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls.
Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls. Warren Lynam

