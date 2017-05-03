29°
CQ jobless offered $50 to get an interview

3rd May 2017 11:02 AM Updated: 11:24 AM
UP FOR GRABS: Money is on the table for CQ workers who score a job interview or job. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
UP FOR GRABS: Money is on the table for CQ workers who score a job interview or job. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

JOB seekers across Capricornia will have the opportunity to secure employment and financial incentives as part of Community Solutions' May Mayhem initiative.

The employment drive will encourage registered job seekers to be actively engaged and self-motivated in sourcing employment leads suited to their interests and goals.

Community Solutions' Queensland Employment Service Manager Siobhan Ablett said reward vouchers of varying amounts would be offered to job seekers to incentivise their efforts over the coming fortnight as follows:

  • $50 voucher for registered job seekers who come to Community Solutions with an identified vacancy and who have secured a job interview for the position;
  • $100 voucher for registered job seekers who come to Community Solutions having secured a paid work trial for a vacant position;
  • $250 voucher for registered job seekers who come to Community Solutions having sourced and secured their own employment.

Ms Ablett said providing job seekers with the opportunity to source their own employment opportunities assisted in ensuring a "good fit".

 

A new jobs incentive for Capricornia has been launched.
A new jobs incentive for Capricornia has been launched. Michaela O'Neill

"By being actively involved in the job search process, job seekers have the opportunity to explore opportunities that they are genuinely interested in pursuing," she said.

"By making their own enquiries, the job seeker has the ability to understand the requirements of the role, and loosely chat with the employer to see whether the position is relevant and appealing to them.

"As a result, we can ensure that the job seeker is likely to be committed to and interested in the success of their employment, and willing to give the position and employer their best effort."

Ms Ablett said the reward vouchers aimed to further support the success of the placement.

 

A new jobs program should see more people in CQ actively looking for work.
A new jobs program should see more people in CQ actively looking for work. DAN PELED

"The vouchers will be purchased with providers/stores as applicable to support the job seeker in their return to employment. They may be used towards work attire, personal presentation (i.e. hair), shoes, tools etc as applicable," she said.

Ms Ablett said, in order to secure the incentives, job seekers would be required to meet with a Community Solutions representative and present evidence of their job searching efforts by 19 May 2017, and commence employment by 26 May 2017.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  community solutions cq job search cq unemployment rockhampton work

SURPRISING results reveal Rocky suburbs reaping it in and those struggling.

