70 jobs slashed as CQ mine cuts costs

SEVENTY Foxleigh Coal Mine workers will be axed as contractors are called in to handle operations and maintenance roles at the Bowen Basin site.

Middlemount South, about 270km north west of Rockhampton, today announced the "operational restructure" would help achieve a lower unit cost of production and extend the operational life of the Foxleigh site.

The transition will see industry contractors Sedgeman Contractors and Comiskey Mining Services undertake the wash plant operation and "maintenance and mobile maintenance activities".

Chief operating officer Scott Graham attributed the move as a bid to make the mine viable within the "challenging coal market".

"Since taking over operations at the Foxleigh Mine in late August 2016, it has become clear that we need to make changes now to achieve a lower unit cost of production in order to keep the mine operating over the long term," Mr Graham said.

"By implementing these proposed operational changes, we expect to not only achieve this, but also make the operation more agile and responsive to a challenging market."

Mr Graham said along with extensive consultation with the CFMEU, the company are committed to handling the transition in a respectful way", and would support staff with financial advice and counselling.

He said some staff were accepting voluntary redundancies, all personnel would receive full entitlements and "the opportunity to interview with the new contractors".

"Our primary goal is to achieve the lower unit cost of production required to make the mine profitable over the long term. The new operating model will ensure the mine's ongoing operation and its ability to be a strong local provider of jobs well into the future," he said.

The Morning Bulletin has sought comment from the CFMEU.