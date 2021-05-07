CQ jockey suspended for striking horse 12 times before race

Central Queensland jockey Beau Appo has been suspended for three months.

Central Queensland jockey Beau Appo has been suspended for three months after striking a horse 12 times with his whip prior to a race.

Appo was hit with two charges under a section of the rules of racing which states “a person must not engage in misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour”.

The specifics of the first charge were that Appo, at the Rockhampton race meeting on March 13, conducted himself in an improper manner when he struck his mount Isis Brumby with his whip 11 times (including forward of the shoulder on the neck region and in the vicinity of the head on six occasions) during the preliminary of Race 6.

The second charge related to the same horse on that day which Appo struck once with his whip on the hindquarter, when dismounted.

Appo pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Jockey Beau Appo wins on Ben Currie trained Soxagon at Clifford Park, Toowoomba, on March 2, 2019.

Stewards viewed evidence of the incident including video replays of the preliminary.

They also took evidence from witnesses and Appo himself.

Appo was subsequently found guilty of both charges.

When determining penalty, stewards considered numerous things including the effect on the image of racing; the unnecessary, excessive, and improper use of the whip; and the need for penalties to serve as a general deterrent “to illustrate to the entire racing industry that this type of activity will not be condoned.”

Appo’s licence to ride in races was suspended from midnight on May 1.

He has the right to an internal review of the decision, but as of May 5, the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission had not received an appeal application from Appo.

