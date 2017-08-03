26°
CQ karate king primed for biggest comp of his career

Pam McKay
| 3rd Aug 2017 6:25 PM
SET TO STRIKE: Yeppoon's Caleb Dooley will represent Australia at the World Kartate Federation Championships in October.
SET TO STRIKE: Yeppoon's Caleb Dooley will represent Australia at the World Kartate Federation Championships in October. Chris Ison ROK300717ckarate2

KARATE: St Brendan's College Year 12 student Caleb Dooley is gearing up for one of the biggest tests of his already impressive karate career.

The 17-year-old has been selected to represent Australia at the World Karate Federation Championships in Spain in October.

Australia can send only one athlete in each division and Dooley got the nod in the male junior 68kg fighting category.

"This is a dream come true,” Dooley said of his selection.

"This will be my biggest competition to date and an important first step for my goal to get to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 where it will be a demonstration sport for the first time.”

Dooley trains with sensei Peter Harth from SKIA Nihon Karate Dojo at the Rockhampton PCYC.

He is the current reigning national free fighting champion and was crowned the 16-17 years champion at the 12th Shotokan World Karate Championships in Jakarta last year.

Caleb Dooley will represent Australia at the World Karate Federation Championships.
Caleb Dooley will represent Australia at the World Karate Federation Championships. Chris Ison ROK300717ckarate1

He is hoping to stand atop the podium in Spain as well but knows he will need to produce his very best to succeed.

"I just want to give it my best shot and make it as far as I can. I know if I can get through a few fights I stand a good chance of getting to the finals,” Dooley said.

"I will need to turn up the speed in my attack and rely heavily on my strong defence.

"In other words, I will need to the basics better than I have ever done before.”

Dooley started karate when he was seven and competed at his first nationals at age eight.

He loves the thrill of competing, and considers his greatest strengths his defence and the ability to keep calm under pressure.

"I have also accumulated a significant amount of international experience for someone my age, competing in Croatia, claiming gold in the Commonwealth Championships in Montreal and winning a number of Oceania titles as well.

"That will be a big advantage when I take on the best in the world in Spain.”

