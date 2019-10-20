CQ kids compete in Caribeae Beef City Carnival

SWIMMING: Swimmers from across Central Queensland poured into Rockhampton’s 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre on Friday afternoon for the 2019 Beef City Carnival.

In the two-day carnival, 16 clubs from Rockhampton, Barcaldine, Emerald, Dysart, Moranbah, Gladstone and Yeppoon went up against the region’s best.

Caribeae head coach Jodi Shanks said the weekend was a success, with 65 members from her Rockhampton club showing up to compete.

“They all stepped up and swam really well,” she said.

“We had a lot of younger ones who did some massive PBs and we had quite a few trying to get times for states and trying to see how close they could get to national times. They missed out this time around but they were very close on a few.

Swimming: Josie Daly 400m Medley.

“But it’s good training for them.

“The times they are doing with training, I’m really pleased with. It puts it into perspective for the meets they want to freshen up for.”

Swimming: Miranda Chopping 400m Medley.

Shanks said CQ have a “really strong talent pool” with some “really good kids coming out”.

“We’re starting to get a few extra development clinics coming up this way,” she said.

“I’m very proud of the way the kids swam and represented their club.

Shanks thanked the parents and families who helped make the meet run smoothly and made the carnival possible.