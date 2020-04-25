Menu
LEST WE FORGET: Dallas Daniels, Xavier Drew (with his great-great-grandfather’s medals), Tamara Pickering and Riley Bolck at the Allies Early Learning Centre. Pictures: Jann Houley
News

CQ kindergarten holds a special Anzac Day ceremony

Aden Stokes
25th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
CHILDREN have been getting hands on education about the significance of Anzac Day this past week at Allies Early Learning Centre in Rockhampton.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing Anzac Day ceremonies across the nation to be cancelled, children and teachers at the centre created a cenotaph out of cardboard boxes and held a special ceremony yesterday.

Kindergarten teacher Tamara Pickering said they had resarched the cenotaph with the children.

Mia Randall, Bailey Thomson and Olive O’Keefe.
“The children have created everything; they have loved it,” she said.

“We held our own little Anzac Service at the centre using the cenotaph and decorations we had made.

“We have been making Anzac biscuits and painting poppies.

“We did some research this week and discovered there are purple poppies and they resemble animals who are lost in war.

Oliver Johnson, Lincoln Jorgensen and Donna Kelly.
“We have also been making wreaths and lanterns. The children will be decorating the lanterns to take home and put on their driveway for Anzac Day.

“It is important the children remember their ancestors and what they did for the country, and that we carry those traditions into the future.

“Anzac Day is very significant and should be remembered no matter what. It should never be forgotten. Take the time to remember our fallen soldiers and do it in whatever way you can.”

Anzac Day - Australian and New Zealand Corps - is a national remembrance day in both countries that marks the first Anzac military conflict in World War I and commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

