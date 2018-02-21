CQ ladies exclusively picked to help regional businesswomen

REGIONAL women in business are the important focus of a new initiative with two Central Queensland entrepreneurs at the forefront of change.

Former CQUniversity student, Jade Collins and her Mackay business partner, Alanna Bastin-Byrne, are the brains behind the female-focussed brand website, Femeconomy.

The duo's successful creation has seen them become a part of two targeted support programs aimed at enhancing female leaders' businesses.

Under the Queensland Government's $22.7 million Advancing Small Business Queensland Strategy, the new Advancing Women in Business initiative will give 10 Queensland women the chance to grow their business.

This exciting venture will give women opportunity to be mentored by professionals and learn business skills for the future.

Co-owner of Femeconomy Jade Collins presenting a speech at 3% Conference Australasia. Shayla Bulloch

"We will be profiling these women as a leader or as a business, and assisting them in overcoming hurdles to encourage business and personal growth,” said Ms Bastin-Byrne and Ms Collins.

"Companies with more women in leadership are more profitable, offer more flexibility and have a reduced gender pay gap.

Ms Bastin-Byrne said they were focussed on supporting Central Queensland and were exciting knowing eight of these women would be from regional areas.

"Women are busy, so by having short and sharp conversation about their goals, challenges and markets, we can assist them more efficiently,” she said.

"We offer a broad range of businesses on our network from women in trade, skin care businesses and lawyers.

Alanna Bastin-Byrne and Jane Collins, Founders of Femeconomy, are finalists in the Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards in the Entrepreneur Category. Femeconomy

"Our Femeconomy Connection Program is designed to empower women through confidence, introduce them to networks, and up-skill their business acumen to become leaders in their field.”

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman announced that nominations are now open for the Femeconomy Connection Program and the Advancing Women on Boards program.

"This comes at a time when women are still vastly under-represented in leadership positions, particularly on management boards, despite being more likely to attain tertiary education,” Ms Fentiman said.

"It's our plan to give women the tools, support and skills they need to start, grow and employ, and ultimately lead and succeed, in their own organisations.

"Women's increased participation in the workplace and leadership roles is better for the economy.”

NOMINATE A WORTHY WOMAN

Visit: www.business.qld.gov.au/women