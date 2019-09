Left to right: Amanda Pullar, Heather Tennent and Sue Pullar. These ladies are Granddaughter, Grandmother and Daughter congratulating Heather on her awards.

THE Rockhampton Girl Guide Trefoil Guild recently presented two of their longstanding members, Heather Tennent and Chris Ware, with life membership.

These wonderful ladies have been members for many years and are both in their 90s.

Heather was also presented with another award as she has been a member of Girl Guides for 55 years.