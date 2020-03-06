CQ law firm celebrates International Women’s Day

WHILE International Women's Day is an obvious cause for celebration, ­Rockhampton lawyer Nicole Collins is celebrating for ­another very important reason.

After beginning with law firm Rees R & Sydney Jones in 2017, Ms Collins quickly proved her dedication to the field and firm - with Friday's news only testament to that.

This week, in recognition of her outstanding efforts, the specialised commercial lawyer was named partner at the ­Central Queensland practice.

A spokeswoman for Rees R & Sydney Jones made the ­exciting announcement on Friday afternoon, revealing Ms Collins had been an ideal ­candidate to be named partner of the firm, and that ­International Women's Day seemed an appropriate celebration to coincide with the news.

"Nicole brings a very ­practical approach to her ­matters and is extremely excited about the appointment as Partner and her continued association with the firm," the spokeswoman said.

"She has also developed great commercial practice, acting for many prominent businesses in this region."

Ms Collins will join colleagues Kerry Attwill and Melanie Findlay as the other longstanding female partners at the firm.

"While each woman ­balances a work and family life as partners and mothers, ­together with the support of their workplace and respective husbands, they are dedicated lawyers, focused on achieving the best outcome for their clients," the spokeswoman said.

Queensland's oldest law firm also announced Mrs Findlay had been appointed the first female managing partner of the firm, accepting the promotion after being named a partner of the firm back in 2012.

Currently, the practice has 15 women on its team with that number expected to grow.