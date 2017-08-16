CQ leaders embark on Singapore trade mission to sell our region

SINGAPORE BOUND: L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation.

A UNIFIED group of entrepreneurs, political leaders and Capriconia business people are bound for Singapore on Sunday to maximise opportunities from the Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry will lead the delegation of leaders, who represent a myriad of Central Queensland's sectors from supply chain logistics to tourism.

The $1 billion Shoalwater Bay expansion remains at the heart of the networking opportunity in which collaboration is key.

READ | CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

Ms Landry explains she formed the Capricornia Business Advisory last year to work with industry and steer Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast business interests in the lead up to the significant spend.

"There are obvious benefits that will present themselves in the construction phase of a revamped Shoalwater Bay and in the recreational, tourism, hospitality and small business sector - servicing visiting troops over the coming five years," Ms Landry said.

"We also have the opportunity to build on this relationship to explore further opportunities in agricultural exports, tourism, transport and logistics."

The delegation will include The Minister for Defence, the Minister for Trade and Investment, locals mayors and prominent business representatives.

Defence Minister Marise Payne AND Michelle Landry MP. Contributed

Delegates will participate in a number of networking and briefing events on the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement as well as attending meetings with potential investment partners.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll said the proactive collaboration between government and business would send a "very powerful message" to our international colleagues.

Also gearing up for the overseas exchange is Cassidy Hospitality Group managing director Grant Cassidy, who looks forward to the business to business opportunities, with a particular focus on the military.

Cassidy Hospitality Group's Grant Cassidy. CHRIS ISON

"Originally ,when the investment from Singapore Government and Defence Department was announced, there was a group of business people who thought 'let's get on the front foot, open dialogue and start communicating with our counterparts in Singapore and look at how we can maximise this relationship'," he said.

"There's such a long history between Singapore and Defence, and companies like Rocky's Own that have a long association, and very successful association, with Singapore.

He said there are existing industries, such as Primary Industries Queensland, with strong ties, and the delegation sought to expand on them.

"I also hope to gain an understanding of the emerging sectors looking to invest in the region and start the conversation to match up these opportunities," he said.

"We will also be identifying opportunities for extending the military leisure days to increase length of stay in the region and match our tourism experiences to achieve that outcome."

CQG Consulting company director Patrice Brown. Contributed

CQG Consulting company director Patrice Brown said as a local business owner, he awaited the opportunity to meet with the Singapore Defence force through Australia's Defence, both significant stakeholders and contributors to the region's economy.

"It will also provide an opportunity for the delegation to show case our skills, services and desire to form long term business relationships with Singapore," he said.

"This is particularly important as Singapore's dependence on imported foods is more than 99.99 % and the role Singapore plays as our conduit into Asian markets."