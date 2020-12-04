CQ leaders meet to focus on delivering critical investments

Assistant Minister Scott Buchholz, Cr Kerry Hayes and Managing Director of CQ Inland Port, Alan Stent-Smith in Emerald for the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils (CQROC).

CENTRAL Queensland leaders continued advocating for critical investments to improve roads across the region when they gathered in Emerald this week.

Assistant Minister Road Safety and Freight Transport, Scott Buchholz, met with the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils (CQROC).

Representatives from the Banana Shire, Central Highlands Regional, Gladstone Regional, Livingstone Shire, Rockhampton Regional and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Councils met in Emerald to discuss infrastructure improvements and projects across Central Queensland.

Mr Buchholz said the CQROC was a productive meeting of councils and industry.

“These local representatives are here on the ground, they know their people and industries first-hand, they hear their experiences and they drive the same roads that carry the cattle and move the resources,” Mr Buchholz said.

“It was clear from the attendees here today and discussions on Thursday that they are delighted with the Morrison Government’s extensive investment in Central Queensland road transport.

“Through programs such as the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI), Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program and Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.”

The Morrison Government’s significant $1 billion commitment towards the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) Initiative in Queensland was also a hot topic of discussion, following Assistant Minister Buchholz successful second round of consultations recently undertaken with local mayors in Townsville.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said under the Liberals and Nationals, Central Queensland freight roads were being improved and transport hubs upgraded.

“The CQ Inland Port was developed with funding by the Morrison-McCormack Government, with $2.9 million in upgrades to enhance connectivity through an intermodal freight terminal,” he said.

“Programs such as ROSI are about improving freight productivity, connecting agricultural and mining regions to ports, airports and other transport hubs and communities to services.

“Strategic investments on ROSI corridors are delivering works such as road sealing, flood immunity, strengthening and widening, and other projects like the Biloela Heavy Vehicle Bypass.”

Mr Buchholz said the Morrison Government’s 10-year, $110 billion nationwide Infrastructure Investment Program was underway across Australia, delivering upgrades and jobs in Central Queensland.

“We have a strong team of Government Members here in Central Queensland, Michelle Landry, George Christensen and Ken O’Dowd – they are always in my ear about these investments and they have a real focus on improving road safety and increasing the regions productivity,” Mr Buchholz said.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes welcomed the visit by the assistant Minister and shared CHRC’s strategic road priorities.

“Local government feels very confident when we get this level of engagement and on the ground service,” Mayor Hayes said.

“We are very fortunate that Minister Buchholz is indeed a local and is determined that valuable supply chains across the state are strengthened and constructed.

“Roads like Springsure-Tambo have benefited from the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative and improvements will make a huge difference to our communities and our key industries.”