CQ league star realises childhood dream

DREAM REALISED: Sarah Field debuted for South Sydney in the Harvey Norman NSW Premiership at the weekend. Picture: South Sydney Rabbitohs

RUGBY LEAGUE: Emu Park’s Jason Field remembers clearly his eight-year-old daughter Sarah’s response when asked what she wanted to do when she grew up.

“I want to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs,” she boldly declared.

That lofty goal became a reality for the now 20-year-old, who debuted for the Rabbitohs in the opening round of the Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership on Saturday.

Sarah put in a strong showing at five-eighth, her game management a highlight despite the team going down 18-4 to St Mary’s Saints.

It is another big stepping stone for Sarah, who blazed a trail with Emu Park in the Rockhampton A-grade women’s competition and at age 17 played for the Indigenous All Stars.

Sarah Field was one of Emu Park’s most consistent performers in the Rockhampton A-grade rugby league competition. Picture: File

She was invited by Souths to trial in October last year. She was selected in the train-on squad and has since been living in Sydney training and trialling.

She was named in the starting-line up last Thursday.

Coach Dean Widders, knowing her family could not be at the game, asked them to put together a congratulatory video that was shown at the jersey presentation night.

Jason got to watch the game on a livestream and was impressed with what he saw.

“She had a good game,” he said.

“It’s a more structured, professional game they play, and there’s a very noticeable difference between the local competition and the elite level.

“She was really happy. She’s playing really well, she’s fully fit and she’s primed for a really good season.

“This is great for her and this competition presents an opportunity for her to be picked up in the NRLW.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of hers to play for the Rabbitohs so to achieve that is really significant.”

The Rabbitohs have a bye this weekend so Sarah has returned home to spend time with family.

Jason said they planned to go out to dinner tonight to celebrate her remarkable achievement.