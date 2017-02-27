33°
CQ Leagues Club future could be decided in 16 days

Melanie Plane
| 27th Feb 2017 10:18 AM
The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice.
The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice. Kerri-Anne Mesner

THE FUTURE of Rockhampton's CQ Leagues Club could be determined within weeks.

The iconic local club has been in the hands of administrators Worrells since being placed into receivership and closing on January 11.

On February 8, Worrells' Rockhampton branch manager Michael Beck revealed more than $2.4m was owing to creditors. He said the sale process of the venue would begin after the decision was made not to re-open the club on Lion Creek Rd.

It appears the sale process has begun with Tomkins Valuers Auctioneers and Agents listing the CQ Leagues Club Limited for sale on their website over the weekend.

The property is described as a modern single level sports club situated on 6,402m2 crown lease site with the sale including 80 gaming machines and entitlements, multiple bar and dining options, a commercial kitchen, KENO, TAB, bingo, gaming area and function rooms.

Offers to purchase close on March 16.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq leagues club tomkins auctions worrells administrators

