CQ Leagues Club: Several offers made to save venue

Michelle Gately
| 27th Mar 2017 9:52 AM
The CQ Leagues Club.
The CQ Leagues Club.

SEVERAL offers have been made on the CQ Leagues Club, but the venue remains open to expressions of interest.

The Rockhampton venue was listed for sale with Tomkins Valuers, Auctioneers and Agents after going into receivership and closing on January 10.

Michael Beck, manager of administrator Worrells' Rockhampton branch, said offers to purchase were initially set to close on March 16, but had been extended to April 29 at 4pm.

In February, Mr Beck confirmed over $2.4 million was owing to creditors, including outstanding employee entitlements of roughly $100,000.

Mr Beck said claims from unsecured creditors totalled $641,000, with a "significant amount” of $247,000 relating to future rent.

Among this list are local creditors, although there is no further information at this stage.

The company also owes just under $1.7 million to secured creditors.

The club was formerly known as Brothers Leagues Club, with the name changed to the CQ Leagues Club in 2009 to support a bid for a National Rugby League team in the region.

Those interested in making an offer should contact Tomkins Valuers, Auctioneers and Agents.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business cq leagues club rockhampton rockhampton business

