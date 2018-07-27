Menu
Emergency Services Day will be held tomorrow at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. It aims to collaboratively build on our community's resilience in times of emergencies and disasters.
News

CQ learns all things safety for Emergency Services Day

Sean Fox
by
27th Jul 2018 1:39 PM

THE 2018 Emergency Services Day will focus on building up the CQ community's resilience to emergencies and disasters.

It will be held from 9am tomorrow at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Emergency services from across the region will participate on the day including the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue, Queensland Police, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS), Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES), State Emergency Services, Red Cross, and surf lifesaving clubs.

CapRescue is proud to announce their newest Step Up program celebrity ambassador and volunteer, Queensland Reds player Duncan Paia'aua, who will be joining the crew when they land at the Rockhampton Heritage Village tomorrow. The crew are expected to arrive at 9.30am to give the community an up close and personal look at the rescue helicopter.

They will also explain the importance of the service within the region.

This free annual event gives emergency services the opportunity to show the community who they are, what they do, and provides a chance for the community to understand what to do in a disaster.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

