CQ left stranded and angry after CBA outage

DAY to day life for many unsuspecting Central Queenslanders came to a grinding halt on Thursday afternoon, with the latest Commonwealth Bank outage preventing bank transfers and online services.

Things like fuel, groceries and due bills were impossible for desperate customers, who took to social media to vent their frustration, checking and rechecking their empty bank accounts periodically for signs of life.

One journalist from The Morning Bulletin had to get a lift from Gracemere for their shift because she had no money to put fuel in her car - which was already running on fumes.

Mel Davey said the Thursday afternoon financial blackout had left her stranded during a shopping trip.

“Got stuck at Woolworths unable to pay for groceries. They issued me a $100 Woolworths voucher... seven hours later,” she said.

“I am still waiting for our pay to show up in the account and all of our direct debits are due to come out at lunch time.

“They said they will cover any fees that are incurred but will just have to wait and see.”

Annie Haughton after her flying trip for a specialist appointment, she found it hard to get back home to Emerald from Rockhampton airport.

“Trying to travel home from Rocky to Emerald with a three-year-old and the need to purchase fuel, lunch and some things at the shop before we left,” she said.

“Embarrassing and inconvenient.

“What an absolute s*** show.”

On Friday afternoon, Dale James Rice was also suffering from the outage.

“Still waiting for my pay to go in,” he said.

Commonwealth Bank issued an apology, assuring customers that staff were working on restoring the network systems, which are “now returning to normal”.

The system outage was caused by an upgrade that was implemented on Thursday.