CQ legatee is making lives a whole lot brighter

COMPASSION: Cawarral Legatee, Jaimey Kelly, has been actively caring for widows of men and women from the region who had served our country. Sean Fox

JAIMEY Kelly has made it her mission to make the lives of her clients a whole lot brighter.

The Cawarral resident has been making a difference in the region since becoming a Legatee last year.

Since joining Legacy in February 2017, she has been caring for widows of men and women who had served our country.

And she has been working to achieve her goal - to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they deserve.

Her clientele stems across the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas, and also reaches places in between.

"We have assigned widows, we contact them (talk to them on the phone or visit them) whatever they need,” Mrs Kelly said.

Something as simple as making a cup of tea can make a big difference, she said.

It is a treat for her clients as it allows them to take a break from their normal routine, and a time for them to relax and have a chat.

So when Mrs Kelly visits them, there is no question the kettle will be boiling while she assesses them to see if they are coping with everyday life.

"If they're needing anything, or they're at a different level where they're not coping at home with certain things, we put measures in place for those widows,” Mrs Kelly said.

Mrs Kelly said it was a natural progression for her to become a Legatee.

"My family has a military background, my husband was in the army so it's that interest that's led me, and I've always wanted to help others..

"Legacy was put in front of my eyes,” she said.

"I remember as a young girl, buying a little badge off a gentleman from my hometown during Legacy Week...it's always been in my mind.”

And the Legatee has taken on a similar role at home.

Mrs Kelly is a carer for her husband who had developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they met.

Her husband, Dan Kelly, (who also serves as a Legatee) joined at 17 and left in 2006 after completing nearly 20 years of service.

Mrs Kelly said there were a lot of veterans in their area with differing personalities and age groups.

The Rocky office is at 66 Elphinstone St, Berserker.

Anyone keen to become a Legatee should phone 4922 4010.