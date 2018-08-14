CQ legatee's passion to serve war widows within the region

COMPASSION: Legatee Joe Doyle and his fiance (and Legacy volunteer) Ruth Gardner have devoted themselves to Legacy for many years.

COMPASSION: Legatee Joe Doyle and his fiance (and Legacy volunteer) Ruth Gardner have devoted themselves to Legacy for many years. Sean Fox

JOE Doyle's uncle, who had been a prisoner of war, motivated him to join Legacy.

Archie Leigh served in World War II where he was imprisoned in Changi, Singapore for a couple of years - and later passed away after returning to Australia.

Mr Doyle, a Rockhampton resident, joined Legacy about eight years ago after meeting his fiancee, Ruth Gardner.

Ms Gardner's passion for serving others inspired him to make a difference to his community, and the pair are both committed to caring for war widows.

Mr Doyle provides support to Laurel Clubs (care groups) in the region where war widows meet on a monthly basis for get-togethers in areas across the region such as Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mount Morgan.

A game of bingo is arranged for the widows, and not forgetting a cup of tea.

The role of being a Legatee is an important one for Mr Doyle.

Each Legatee is assigned a certain amount of widows, who they visit or talk to over the telephone or even meet over a meal.

Mr Doyle and Ms Gardner provide help and support to widows wherever and whenever it is needed.

While Mr Doyle has been assigned between 15 to 20 widows, the devoted Legatee has no set number of people he looks after.

"Even though they are not Joe's widows, if it's a lady he knows - he'll do whatever he can for them,” Ms Gardner said.

He has helped women complete jobs around the house they were no longer able to do such as cleaning fans and pruning bushes.

For Mr Doyle, the thrill of being a Legatee was the feeling of "walking away knowing you've done good”.

"Ruth's vast amount of experience helps me tremendously, and it helps the widows,” Mr Doyle said.

Ms Gardner has herself been a war widow, so she is aware of fellow widows' needs.

Her husband, a proud Vietnam veteran, passed away 24 years ago.

Now a volunteer, Ms Gardner had previously worked for Legacy as a pensions and welfare officer - a role she had served with distinction for more than 19 years.

Mr Doyle previously worked as a concrete finisher for 16 years before his retirement.

Anyone keen to become a Legatee should telephone

4922 4010.