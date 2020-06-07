CQ legend adds OAM to his repertoire of awards

THE year 1963 saw the Beatles explode in Britain, US President John F. Kennedy assassinated and was the year 14-year-old Keith Ross Jamieson left his family home in Brisbane to become a “cowboy gardener”.

After finding the job advertised in the local paper, Jamieson climbed aboard the “old rattler” to Rockhampton, armed with nothing but a pack of chewing gum and a meat pie.

From there his career would involve him travelling all over regional Australia - driving trucks and working on oil rigs and in the mines.

His life was fast moving and ever changing, but through it all he had one constant, and that was country music.

His love began at 12 years old with a homemade guitar crafted from an old kerosene can and some fishing line.

He learned to play it by going to watch his heroes on stage, the likes of Slim Dusty, Barry Thornton and Buddy Williams.

Jamieson knows first-hand the impact music can have on people and now with some 40 years of experience in the industry under his belt, he makes it a priority to make his own impact.

This year, Jamieson’s work was officially recognised when he was awarded with a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to country music and the community.

From organising festivals to entertaining residents in assisted living homes, to guiding kids with music, Jamieson fills his time with acts of service simply because he “likes to help people”.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do throughout my life, we like to go to nursing homes and play some songs for them,” he said.

“We try to do these little festivals to take people into the bush and to help people out here, it supports Mount Morgan, Rocky, Gracemere and all the places in between.

“The amount of money these festivals put into those areas is phenomenal.”

As an accomplished ­musician, Jamieson has ­received many awards over the years and has had the pleasure of meeting and ­playing with many of his heroes.

He describes the late Slim Dusty recording his song The Bluegum Tree Ball back in 1994 as a great honour and likens this feeling to his reaction when finding out about receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia.

“Having Slim record that song of mine, I was just over the moon and this is a similar feeling,” he said.

“I just feel really humbled hey, you know you don’t expect that, you always see people getting these things but you never expect that to happen to you and that’s not why I get up and sing songs or try and help the young ones.

“I just do it because I enjoy doing it and I want to try and help them.”