CQ legend awarded Hockey Australia life membership

FITTING REWARD: Lyn Hill, pictured before representing Australia at the Masters World Cup in Spain in 2018, has been awarded Hockey Australia life membership. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop

HOCKEY: A loyal servant of the game for more than 40 years, Rockhampton’s Lyn Hill has been awarded Hockey Australia life membership.

She learned of the honour in a phone call from Hockey Australia president Mel Woosnam at the weekend.

“I thought she was ringing me about some other correspondence I’d had with her. When she told me the news I was very surprised,” Hill said.

“It’s quite an extraordinary thing to have bestowed on you.

“I feel very, very honoured indeed.”

It is fitting reward for a volunteer who has dedicated most of her life to the development of field and indoor hockey as player, coach, umpire and administrator.

The resume of “Hilly” as she is affectionately known is dotted with notable achievements at each level of the game.

She is currently chair of the Hockey Queensland and Hockey Australia Umpiring committees, Hockey Queensland and Hockey Australia Indoor Hockey committees and represents Australia on the Oceania Officiating Committee.

She got her first taste of the sport in the ’60s, playing with Allenstown in the primary schools competition.

Lyn Hill pictured with fellow Australian Masters reps Di Burton and Teresa Kuss. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop

She then joined Rovers Hockey Club in a partnership that would last until she transferred to Brisbane in 1998.

Hill teamed up with Ascot Women’s Hockey Club and her involvement in the game continued to grow.

“I grew up in Rocky. That’s where my hockey began so it’s very special to me,” she said.

“I loved it from the start and it has given me so much.

“Hockey people have been my family as much as my own family.”

An accomplished player, Hill has been a fixture in Queensland Masters teams since her mid-40s and represented Australia at the Masters World Cup in Spain in 2018 and the Trans-Tasman Test Series in 2019.

As an umpire, she has officiated at tournaments at state, national and international level.

She considers umpiring the women’s final at the first indoor World Cup in Germany in 2003 as her greatest achievement.

Hill retired from work about seven years ago and has since become “more and more ingrained” in the administrative side of the game.

“I just don’t seem to be able to step away,” she said.

“I’m still in the administrative side of things because I want Queenslanders and Australians to have the opportunity to achieve at their highest level.

“To continue to enjoy every part of it that I’m involved in is the most important thing for me now.”

‘WELL DONE, HILLY’

LYN Hill’s life membership of Hockey Australia was well-deserved, Rockhampton Hockey president Barb Knowles said yesterday.

“Lyn was a competitive player, coach, highly decorated umpire and indoor hockey enthusiast, committing also to management committees for well over 20 years while in Rockhampton,” Knowles said.

“I know all Rockhampton Hockey members who had the pleasure of being associated with Lyn Hill when she was involved with our association would like to congratulate Hilly on receiving such an honour and recognition of her contribution to the sport in so many ways and over such a long time.”

