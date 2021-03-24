CQ legends score places in Hockey Qld’s honorary team

Hockey Queensland is celebrating 100 years of hockey officially being played in the state.

Hockey Queensland is celebrating 100 years of hockey officially being played in the state.

Two Rockhampton legends have been named in Hockey Queensland’s honorary men’s Team of the Century.

Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles are in “Team 100”, which is part of a series of events and special commemorations celebrating 100 years of hockey officially being played in the state.

Rockhampton-born Nikki Hudson, a three-time Olympian who scored 99 goals in her 303 games with the Hockeyroos, made the women’s team.

Hockeyroo Nikki Hudson celebrates a goal against North Korea at the Beijing Olympic Games.

Hockey Queensland identified the top 50 female and top 50 male players from 1921 to 2021 and conducted a People’s Choice Vote to select the two teams.

The game has produced a host of highly successful teams and players, and Queensland has a proud tradition of recognising their achievements.

Team 100 was devised to continue that tradition.

Dwyer and Knowles are understandable inclusions.

They made 365 and 324 appearances for the Kookaburras respectively, the second and third highest in Australian history.

Rockhampton’s Mark Knowles and Jamie Dwyer enjoy stellar international hockey careers.

They both won an Olympic gold and two bronze medals, as well as two World Cup gold medals.

Dwyer won three Commonwealth Games gold medals and six Champions Trophy gold medals.

Knowles has four Commonwealth Games gold and four Champions Trophy gold medals in his collection.

Dwyer was Queensland’s Male Player of the Year in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2012.

Knowles took the same honour in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Team 100 line-ups:

Men: Lee Bodimeade, Greg Browning, Liam De Young, Jamie Dwyer, Troy Elder, Mark Hager, Rob Hammond, Mark Knowles, Stephen Lambert, Matthew Swann, Jake Whetton.

Women: Teneal Attard, Tracey Belbin, Madonna Blyth, Debbie Bowman, Renita Garard, Nikki Hudson, Jodie Kenny, Angie Lambert, Clover Maitland, Jenny Morris, Nikki Taylor.

More stories

All-rounder bags five as Frenchville strikes first in final

Dynamic duo’s rise from schoolboys footy to ISC

Intercity Cup football first for region