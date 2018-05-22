CQ library finds home in historic railway station

NEW ERA: Marlborough State School students join Meg Moore and Mayor Bill Ludwig to cut the cake and ribbon at this morning's official opening of the Marlborough Library after it was re-located to the Historic Railway Station.

A HISTORIC Central Queensland site has been given a new lease of life.

On Monday, the new Marlborough library was officially opened four years after the decision was made to move the facility to that site.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said Marlborough's railway station had been moved some years ago from its position on the railway line to the Marlborough Historical Museum.

It's aim was to "preserve it as a building of local and historical significance”.

He said the opening was an important day for the Marlborough community.

Cr Ludwig said Livingstone Shire Libraries established a revitalisation project after the Queensland Government provided financial assistance.

The railway station has been renovated and restored, with the library will be located in the station master's room.

This new project has been welcomed by the community, and provides "a community facility well beyond traditional library services”.

"Even the theme of, 'Find Yourself In A Library' is very apt for the community of Marlborough, who can now enjoy a much larger space with planned and improved facilities such as public internet, WiFi, and a whole new collection of books, DVDs, Music, Toys, and Magazines,” Cr Ludwig said.

"I'd like to pay tribute to all of the community volunteers who have assisted council in providing library services to the Marlborough community, and in some cases, decades of service - in particular, community member Meg Moore.”