CQ life coach starts Women's Wellness retreats

ME TIME: Life coach Leonie Newton will be running Women's Retreats for CQ ladies once every two months. Contributed

LIFE coach Leonie Newton is teaching women to keep their cups full.

She's not referring to a steady glass or two of red at the end of a draining day, but that of the fulfilment women fail to deliver to themselves while simultaneously seeing to everyone else's needs.

It's something that exists at the root of why so many women feel unheard and unloved, which is why she has chosen to bring back her Women's Retreat for its second time running this weekend at Kinka Beach.

"The theme of the retreat is 'Let your love flow', which means allowing women to let go of the old limiting belief that may have stopped them from reaching their full capacity,” Ms Newton said.

"I have done training with a Tibetan monk in methodology and I'm also a reiki master.

"On the day, I'll offer them my session which is a 40 minute reiki session, then they go on to someone else.

"There's Bowen therapy or massage with one lady, one-on-one pilates with another lady and a goddess foot treatment with the fourth practitioner.”

"We teach women to say no without the guilt or shame and to also be able to say 'I need this' in a way that's more fulfilling and nourishing,” Ms Newton said.

Ms Newton will also be teaching a tea-leaf reading course at the event and will finish with a Tibetan healing bowl.

Hypnotherapy will also be offered which will focus on "releasing old beliefs” and opening oneself up to giving and receiving love.

Ms Newton plans to conduct regular "conversations with a life coach” events on Monday nights, which will entail free life coaching.

"We will be doing another women's retreat... once every two months at this stage,” Ms Newton said.