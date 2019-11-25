CQ lifesavers show leadership at annual event

SURF LIFE SAVING: Flying back into Rockhampton from a three-day Surf Life Saving Queensland Leadership Excellence program on Sunday night, Lillian Hersey (Yeppoon SLSC) was reflecting on what a “big deal” it was for her career as a Youth Development Officer.

“Being a participant in the Surf Lifesaving Leadership Excellence Program has been such a rewarding experience as I’ve been able to see what other clubs do really well in their role as YDO and bounce ideas off other participants and facilitators,” Hersey said.

“This program being a leadership program will open up so many doors for me in the future and I’m really excited to see where it takes me.

“I’m hoping that in the future I can start some water safety awareness programs in local schools along with maintaining and gaining more youth members within the club.

“I’m also hoping that in the future I can go back to LEP programs as a facilitator now that I have valuable leadership skills.”

The 21-year-old joined over 30 surf lifesavers from the across the Wide Bay Capricorn region at the annual program, which seeks to develop and harness the communication, teamwork and management skills of volunteer lifesavers aged 18-30.

Local volunteers included Haylee Beer (Emu Park SLSC), Courtney Blamires (Yeppoon SLSC), and Shannon Clark (Emu Park SLSC).

“Programs like these help young leaders like myself gain confidence in already exciting skills gained internally and externally through surf lifesaving,” Hersey said.

SLSQ membership development manager Jamie Findlay said participants had been identified as “emerging leaders” in their clubs after an application process.

“We’re hoping this program can help them build on that potential as they move forward within their respective lifesaving careers,” Findlay said.

“There’s no doubt that young members, like this group of local lifesavers, represent the future of surf lifesaving in Queensland.”

Over the three days, Hersey learnt lessons including what to do in an emergency crisis, how to gain and maintain club members, communication skills with members of all ages, and cultural and financial aspects of surf lifesaving.

There were also guest speakers.

“It was the most inspiring three days and I couldn’t have asked for a more genuine, innovative group of people,” Hersey said.

“I hope this opens up more opportunities and career paths for me in the future.”