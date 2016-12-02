CQ Local volunteer groups launch historical book

IT was wonderful to see collaboration among three local volunteer groups at the Central Queensland Family History Association rooms. The occasion was the launching of CQFHA's latest book, "Rockhampton in the Early Days", by Fitzroy.

Gordon Findlater was on hand to represent the Rockhampton North Rotary Club which provided financial assistance to enable the local project to be completed. It is wonderful to have an organisation like Rotary in our midst who are willing to devote time, energy and resources to recognise the importance of Rockhampton's history and the need for it to be passed down to future generations.

John Fletcher of the Rockhampton and District Historical Society officially launched the book and regaled the audience with some of the tales of intrigue, hardship, humour and awe-inspiring moments. John spoke about the beginnings of the fledgling town of Rockhampton, including the story of William Allen's connection with the origins of the suburb Allenstown.

John made particular mention of the work of CQFHA member, John Humphries, in producing such a professional publication which has such an appealing layout. He also expounded on the history of Rockhampton in the 1860's where the early colony of Queensland, under Governor Bowen, was embarked on a "colonisation on the cheap" mission.

The new edition is an update of the 1999 version and contains over 100 extra pages of personal information and stories. There are also over 6 extra pages of names in the index.

Refreshments were provided after the launch in CQFHA's new kitchen and a tour of the library was conducted at the research rooms, corner of Renshaw & Highway Sts, Park Avenue.

Lacking in ideas for Christmas gifts this year? Why not consider this publication? "Rockhampton in the Early Days" is available from CQFHA via Marion 49361824; email secretary@cqfamilyhistory-

.org.au OR Arcade News, East St, Rockhampton for $30. Postage would be $13.60 for up to 3 books. Alternately, check out the Central Queensland Family History Association webpage or facebook page for their opening hours.'