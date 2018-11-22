CQ locals raise concerns about discoloured water supply

Clermont locals posted their outrage about water conditions on Facebook this last week. (INSET) Carly Anne Rogers, Rianna Clements and Tori Crompton posted about the water on Facebook.

CLERMONT locals have vented their frustration with the condition of their water supply on Facebook, with many saying the discoloured water has caused some to fall ill.

Despite many residents having the issue since the weekend, some commented online that the issue has been ongoing for months.

Carly Anne Rogers commented on the Clermont Community Group Facebook post that since she moved to the town five years ago, the issue had arisen time and time again.

Rianna Clements also commented saying that the water had turned all her washing brown.

"Multiple people have been up to the hospital because of vomiting and other tummy related issues,” Tori Crompton said.

"First thing the nurse asked - 'have you been drinking the town water?'.”

The Grand Hotel Motel Clermont put up a post on Facebook on Tuesday offering alternatives to locals.

"If you're finding your water is undrinkable in the Clermont area, please come in to the Grand,” the post read.

"We have many different replacements available until this issue is fixed.”

Isaac Regional Council responded to the community's concerns on Wednesday, stating that the issue was being addressed.

ISSUE: Alan Scott shared this image of discoloured water with Isaac Regional Council when he made a complaint.

The council said it would be installing new pumps and controls at the Clermont Water Treatment Plant in January 2019.

Currently, the council began a daily town-wide water mains flushing program on Sunday to clear the network of discoloration and sediment.

The council also said the water was being treated and said the issue is due to high sediment levels in the raw water supply.

Natalie O'Neill had tried flushing the lines so she could bathe her baby.

Council reported that on Tuesday morning, consistent clean water from the treatment plant was renewing the town water supply.

Clermont Hospital and Mackay Health was contacted for comment.