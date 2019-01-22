Menu
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt listened to health issues facing Central Queenslanders at yesterday's Health Forum in Rockhampton.
Health

CQ locals raise health issues with Federal Health Minister

Aden Stokes
by
22nd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
THE difficulty local businesses have in recruiting and keeping medical professionals in regional areas was one of the many health concerns voiced by Central Queenslanders at yesterday's health forum in Rockhampton.

Hosted by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry the forum featured a wide-ranging debate between 25 local attendees and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Ms Landry said the forum highlighted just how passionate Central Queenslanders are about their health services.

"As they say, nothing is more important than your health,” she said.

"While the Federal Coalition has been able to almost double the funding for the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, there is always more to do to ensure Central Queenslanders are the healthiest we can be.

"From diabetes care and promotion of healthy attitudes, to the finer points of the scourge of ice and other drugs, the minister and I heard from a great range of people with a diversity of opinions.

"From the floor of the forum, a continuous concern currently facing the region is the difficulty local businesses have in recruiting and keeping high quality medical professionals in regional and rural areas.

"It was crucial for me that to have the minister not only come to town, but I wanted him to hear from our people, to hear from the people who are living the situation.

"These are the people whose lives are impacted by what we do as a government and I'm glad we could provide that connection.”

Ms Landry said regardless of the issue raised, the need for funding was apparent.

"If one thing is clear, it is that the strength of our economy is crucial to the strength of our health system,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

