CQ locals saving their money for a rainy day

Kerry Smyth and David Peel show off Phil Peel Jewellers' new range of jewellery.

A WEEKEND of rain appears to have lifted the spirits of shoppers across Rockhampton, according to one business owner.

Dave Peel, the manger of East St business Phil Peel Jewellers, said years of drought had made shoppers more conservative about how they spent their money.

"We have noticed the rise over the last few days," he said.

"Because we had that lovely splash of rain people are feeling more confident about going out and spending a bit of money this time of year.

"It's certainly feeling like Christmas, the pick up has been encouraging coming into this mad week before Christmas."

SHOPPING TRIP: Flynn, Chris and Ella shop at City Centre Plaza. Jann Houley

Mr Peel said he had noticed a rise in business in the past month and it bode well for the future of East St.

"We have had a good month, we are happy with how things are going in Rocky," he said.

"The rain has restored a bit of confidence in shoppers, which has been good.

"East St has been going quite well and I think that it will flow on to a good year next year as well."

Catherine George from Georges (workwear and country outfitters). Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK190612sincome3

Catherine George, the general manager of George's, Rockhampton's longest-running family-owned and operated retail store, has also noticed that the drought has changed buyers' spending habits.

"People seem to be more conscious with their purchases because of the drought," she said.

"They want value for money and they are buying practical gifts that are useful to others."

With orders piling up, Ms George said she was anticipating a busy week this week as people finish their last-minute shopping.

She has extended the shop's opening hours this week to keep up with demand, and said it was always good to be busy.

Tyler, Shelley and Josh at City Centre Plaza. Jann Houley

"People are coming into town to do last-minute gift buying and we have a lot of orders for people to pick up," she said.

"It has been very good ... because we sell such practical gift ideas there are good opportunities to buy something from us. Wallets, belts, hats and jeans are all selling well.

"We are expecting it to be busy right up to Christmas Eve."

Barbecues are the hot ticket item this year at Thomo's Betta Home Living, where store manager Chris Thomasson said recent hot weather had helped drive business.

"Business has been really good," he said.

GOOD BUSINESS: Chris Thomasson says business is going well in the lead up to Christmas. Facebook

"Weber barbecues are certainly very popular this time of year, and plenty of hot weather recently has leant itself to people looking at purchasing cooling products."

Mr Thomasson said lots of inquiries had been made into popular household items.

"Bluetooth speakers are always popular," he said.

"As a stand out, the SodaKing machine has been quite popular, but household and personal care items are usually quite popular this time of the year.

"We are expecting the momentum to continue this week certainly."