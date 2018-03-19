CQ locals unaware they sparked multiple search and rescues

The Capricorn Rescue Helicopter located an accidentally activated EPIRB at a Yeppoon residence.

BARMARYEE residents were left red-cheeked after unknowingly setting of their boat's distress beacon on Sunday.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) contacted Yeppoon Coast Guard on Sunday requesting assistance with locating the activated Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

The signal received by Australian Maritime Safety Authority in Canberra indicated that it was possibly on land in the hinterland near Yeppoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was airborne at 3.30pm and narrowed the search to the Barmaryee area at 3.58pm.

The residents at the property said they could not understand why a rescue helicopter was hovering over their property for some time.

Members from the Yeppoon Coast Guard with the QPS used a hand-held radio detection finder to locate the activated EPIRB on a residential property in that area.

It was discovered that while the owner was cleaning and conducting maintenance on a boat at home and the EPIRB had been inadvertently activated.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the search "unnecessarily utilised search and rescue assets” as the Rescue 300 was tasked to help.

The Coast Guard said this is a good reminder to check your EPIRB including:

The registration date

The battery date

That the EPIRB is secured in a location that is easily accessible

That this location is suitable for storing the EPIRB and the EPIRB is not at risk of being bumped, dislodged or activated accidentally.

If it is realised that an EPIRB is accidentally activated, AMSA or the police should be notified.

It should not simply be turned off.