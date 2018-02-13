CQ locals 'unprepared' for disaster as fires light up region

A firefighter working to contain a blaze which broke out near the water reservoir in Gracemere on Saturday.

A firefighter working to contain a blaze which broke out near the water reservoir in Gracemere on Saturday.

AUTHORITIES were monitoring one bushfire as 11 fire crews battled another along the Bruce Hwy blaze north of Rockhampton last night.

It comes as the fire danger hits "high” during day three of Central Queensland's heatwave, with temperatures to peak at 39°C come 3pm.

The fire broke out on both sides of the Bruce Hwy about 12.40pm yesterday, between Yaamba and Marlborough, where it continued to burn for about six hours.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters backburned until about 6.30pm.

The Mount Chalmers blaze today burns into it's fifth day after it sparked on Friday, February 9.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife monitored the blaze overnight, which is burning near New Zealand Gully and Sleipner roads.

Central Queensland is truly in the grips of bushfire season, with a number of other blazes breaking out in recent days.

It took about seven fire crews and several hours to extinguish a fire Saturday, which started near the water reservoir in Gracemere.

A bushfire also sparked along the Burce Hwy near Raglan on Sunday; a spot QFES say is notoriously fire prone each season.

Recent analysis by Finder found Queensland was the most "unprepared” state (823,560 people) for natural disaster season, which has already taken a grip on the region.

Finder.com.au insurance expert Bessie Hassan said Rockhampton residents should take into account that being prepared now could prevent potentially expensive damage later on if something goes wrong.

"It's concerning that there are so many Queenslanders unprepared in the case of a bushfire, especially with the recent heat,” she said.

"Compare home insurance policies online or chat to your provider to ensure you're getting the best deal.”

Most popular forms of protection in the event of a natural disaster:

1. Home insurance

2. Fire extinguisher

3. Emergency kit

4. Evacuation plan