A man is accused of holding a child hostage and rape at a Central Queensland town west of Mackay.
Crime

CQ man accused of rape, holding a child hostage

Janessa Ekert
27th Jan 2021 3:49 PM
A Mackay magistrate has directed two senior Brisbane-based police officers appear in court next month to explain why the case against a man accused of holding a child hostage and rape remains incomplete past the due date.

It is alleged the offending occurred in late 2017 and early 2018 in a Central Queensland town, south west of Mackay.

The man, in his 40s, is charged with deprivation of liberty, rape and indecent treatment of a children under 16 against the same child between in March 2018.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is further charged with rape sometime between December 2017 and January 2018 against the same child.

He first appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court in October last year and was granted bail. 

A brief of evidence was ordered to be compiled and delivered to his legal team by January 8 this year.

During a brief mention this morning, the man’s solicitor Aaron Sellentin said he had received part of the brief of evidence.

A CQ man is charged with deprivation of liberty and rape against a child.
When Magistrate Damien Dwyer questioned why all the material had not been delivered by the due date the prosecution was unable to answer.

“I’m not interested in apologies, I want to know why the court’s order was ignored,” Mr Dwyer said.

“(It’s) simply not good enough why this happened, again and again and again.”

Mr Dwyer directed for the Sergeant in charge of the case “and his supervisor”, who are based in Brisbane, to “appear before this court”.

“For the purposes of providing instructions to the prosecutor so that an explanation can be given to the court as to why the documents forming part of the brief of evidence are late, not done or incomplete,” Mr Dwyer said.

The case has been adjourned to February.

