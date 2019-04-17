CQ man airlifted to hospital after being thrown off horse

A man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after being thrown off a horse at Moura.

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in a farming incident at Goovigen, near Biloela, this morning.

The injury happened after a cow tripped the horse he was on, causing him to fall off.

The man in his 20s also sustained further injury when the horse then fell on to the man.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews treated the man at the scene for suspected pelvic and hip injuries.

He was transported to an airfield in Moura before being airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital.