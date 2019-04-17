Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after being thrown off a horse at Moura.
A man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after being thrown off a horse at Moura. Contributed
News

CQ man airlifted to hospital after being thrown off horse

Mark Zita
by
17th Apr 2019 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in a farming incident at Goovigen, near Biloela, this morning.

The injury happened after a cow tripped the horse he was on, causing him to fall off.

The man in his 20s also sustained further injury when the horse then fell on to the man.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews treated the man at the scene for suspected pelvic and hip injuries.

He was transported to an airfield in Moura before being airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital.

banana region goovigen moura queensland ambulance service racq capricorn helicopter rescue service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    premium_icon Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    News After 38 years in Australia, our mate Gazza isn't Aussie enough to get his entitlements from JM Kelly

    How Hemi's parents plan to keep a child killer in jail

    premium_icon How Hemi's parents plan to keep a child killer in jail

    Crime Hemi's parents 'devastated' as harsher child killer laws voted down

    Players given insight into All Blacks success at Rocky camp

    premium_icon Players given insight into All Blacks success at Rocky camp

    Rugby Union Auckland Rugby Academy brings program here for first time

    How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?

    premium_icon How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?

    Council News Council claims they have no say to how many the city can have

    • 17th Apr 2019 4:27 PM