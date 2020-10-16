CQ man allegedly threatens to stab ambos and burn victim

Central Queensland man charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12. Picture: iStock

Central Queensland man charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12. Picture: iStock

AN ALLEGED domestic violence offender with suicidal ideations allegedly threatened to stab ambulance officers if they were called to his victim’s home and allegedly threatened to burn down the victim’s home with her inside.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said any risk of her client failing to appear or committing further offences could be managed by sufficient bail conditions, including a daily reporting condition and alcohol and drug testing.

Ms Lynch said her client currently resided with the victim but would consent to a no contact condition on his bail undertaking and would reside with his brother.

She said he was seeing a GP who was assisting with his mental health issues.

Police prosecutor Jess King was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

Ms King said the defendant was alleged to have been verbally abusive and offensive towards the victim.

She said he had taken medication and allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and threatened to stab ambulance officers if they attend and allegedly threatened to burn the victims house down with her inside.

She said no actual violence was alleged towards the victim, but it was still a “particularly serious” example of domestic violence.

She said he had a seven-page criminal history and had previously been sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

“He is again facing a term of imprisonment in relation to this offence,” she said.

“The conditions proposed are not sufficient to manage the risks he poses, and he should be remanded in custody.”

Magistrate Jason Schubert agreed with the prosecution and refused to grant the defendant bail.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to November 9.