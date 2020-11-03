CQ man arrested for alleged child exploitation offences

The Gracemere man allegedly used social media to contact his victims ranging in ages from 12-15-years-old. Picture: istock

A GRACEMERE man has been arrested in relation to alleged offences against eight children.

The arrest was made after a search warrant was executed on September 18 by the local Child Protection Investigation Unit.

Police allege the 20-year-old man used social media to contact his victims ranging in ages from 12-15 years old.

He has been charged with one count each of rape, unlawful carnal knowledge, possession of child exploitation material, indecent treatment of a child and using internet to procure children under 16.

He is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 18.

Detectives are seeking further information to assist the ongoing operation into alleged child exploitation offences in the Rockhampton region between January 2019 and September 2020.

Other victims in the Capricornia District who have not come forward yet are asked to do so and investigators urge anyone with information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001950945.

