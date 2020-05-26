CQ man begins the week with an unexpected lottery discovery

The Central Queenslander held one of the two division one winning entries across Australia.

A YEPPOON man woke up $25,000 richer yesterday after winning Division 1 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw.

The Central Queenslander held one of the two Division 1 winning entries across Aus­tralia in Super 66 draw 4053 on Saturday.

The entry won a Division 1 prize of $24,999.

The man had just started his shift at work when he received the exciting news.

“Can you please repeat that?” he asked.

“You can’t be serious! I don’t believe you.

“That’s great! I haven’t been playing Super 66 for a very long time, so this is a great surprise.

“What a way to start the week!”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his sudden windfall, the man said it would alleviate any financial stress.

“Well I can’t wait to see that in my bank account,” he said.

“I will be able to pay a few bills without having to worry about money.

“It will be a great relief!”

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.