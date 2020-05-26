CQ man begins the week with an unexpected lottery discovery
A YEPPOON man woke up $25,000 richer yesterday after winning Division 1 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw.
The Central Queenslander held one of the two Division 1 winning entries across Australia in Super 66 draw 4053 on Saturday.
The entry won a Division 1 prize of $24,999.
The man had just started his shift at work when he received the exciting news.
“Can you please repeat that?” he asked.
“You can’t be serious! I don’t believe you.
“That’s great! I haven’t been playing Super 66 for a very long time, so this is a great surprise.
“What a way to start the week!”
When asked how he planned to enjoy his sudden windfall, the man said it would alleviate any financial stress.
“Well I can’t wait to see that in my bank account,” he said.
“I will be able to pay a few bills without having to worry about money.
“It will be a great relief!”
The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.