Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Central Queenslander held one of the two division one winning entries across Australia.
The Central Queenslander held one of the two division one winning entries across Australia.
News

CQ man begins the week with an unexpected lottery discovery

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YEPPOON man woke up $25,000 richer yesterday after winning Division 1 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw.

The Central Queenslander held one of the two Division 1 winning entries across Aus­tralia in Super 66 draw 4053 on Saturday.

The entry won a Division 1 prize of $24,999.

The man had just started his shift at work when he received the exciting news.

“Can you please repeat that?” he asked.

“You can’t be serious! I don’t believe you.

“That’s great! I haven’t been playing Super 66 for a very long time, so this is a great surprise.

“What a way to start the week!”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his sudden windfall, the man said it would alleviate any financial stress.

“Well I can’t wait to see that in my bank account,” he said.

“I will be able to pay a few bills without having to worry about money.

“It will be a great relief!”

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.

division one winner lottery win super 66 yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        premium_icon A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        Health Rockhampton is one day closer to becoming coronavirus free

        Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        premium_icon Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        News After grilling pollies on the radio for 42 years, Laurie Atlas’s career has taken...

        See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        premium_icon See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        Easy Eating ‘We’ve been busy getting set up and preparing all our social distancing and...

        Beat the rush: Get in an apply now!

        premium_icon Beat the rush: Get in an apply now!

        News Expressions of interest now open to operate container exchange.