CQ man breaches DV order after victim contacts him

A Rockhampton man breached a domestic violence order after the victim contacted him and asked him to take her to her sister’s house, which he did.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 3 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the domestic violence order had a number of conditions, including the defendant not approach or contact the victim.

Sgt Janes said police intercepted a vehicle in North Rockhampton which was driven by the defendant with the victim as a passenger at 12.30am on February 25.

He said the defendant told police he was aware he was the respondent to a domestic violence order and knew there were no contact conditions in place.

The defendant told police the victim had called him and asked him to drive her to her to her sister’s house, which he did and planned to stay with her for the night.

Sgt Janes said police intercepted a vehicle being driven in Rockhampton at 9pm on February 16, which saw all occupants, including the defendant, detained.

He said the defendant was spoken to by police and he removed a clip seal bag containing a small amount of marijuana from the pocket of his shorts.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client was a youthful offender with a limited criminal history.

Mr Selic said, while the breaches were serious, the offending was at the lower end of the scale, arguing the victim had contacted his client for assistance.

He said the domestic violence order would be back before the court at the end of the week for a variation.

The defendant was fined $650 and placed on a 12-month good behaviour order with a $600 recognisance.

No criminal convictions were recorded.