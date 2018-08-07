CQ man busted driving after night with the boys

A BOYNE Smelter shift supervisor had been hanging with mates watching football and boxing before he was busted drink driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.171.

Mitchell Thomas Sadlier, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one drink driving charge.

Police prosecutor Constable Jake Ward said Sadlier was intercepted at 4.14am on Hansen Rd, Gladstone.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Sadlier had dinner, drank alcohol, watched football and boxing with mates and had a "cat nap” afterwards.

"Unfortunately he made the decision to drive to his parents' place at Calliope,” he said.

Sadlier's licence had been suspended immediately after he was intercepted and due to his traffic history, he was not eligible for a work licence.

Sadlier was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for eight months.