Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis generic.
Cannabis generic.
Crime

CQ man busted for cannabis and drug utensils

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MATTHEW Shane Plummer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 15 to possessing cannabis, as well as a grinder, digital scales and water pipe used to smoke the drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said at 10.40am on December 6, 2019, police searched an address in Berserker.

Mr Rumford said while searching Plummer’s bedroom, police found 5g of cannabis in a clip seal bag on a shelf, as well as a set of digital scales. Plummer told police he regularly used the scales to weigh cannabis.

In the living room police also found a further 1g of cannabis on a table, as well as a bong and grinder. Plummer told police he regularly used the bong to smoke cannabis.

Plummer was sentenced to probation for nine months and the property was forfeited to the Crown. Criminal convictions were recorded.

possess cannabis possess dangerous drugs possess drug utensils rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cemeteries, daddy issues and LSD’: Rocky’s Tinder talent

        premium_icon ‘Cemeteries, daddy issues and LSD’: Rocky’s Tinder talent

        News Some are frightening, some are just funny - have a gander at Rocky’s most colourful eligible singles.

        Over 100mm falls over Australia Day weekend

        premium_icon Over 100mm falls over Australia Day weekend

        News Glorious rain! Over 100mm pours down over the weekend.

        Drunk driver vomits at the wheel when pulled over by police

        premium_icon Drunk driver vomits at the wheel when pulled over by police

        Crime Driver busted after night spent drinking Baileys

        Woman hospitalised after falling from horse

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after falling from horse

        News A woman has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital.