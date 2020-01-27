CQ man busted for cannabis and drug utensils

MATTHEW Shane Plummer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 15 to possessing cannabis, as well as a grinder, digital scales and water pipe used to smoke the drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said at 10.40am on December 6, 2019, police searched an address in Berserker.

Mr Rumford said while searching Plummer’s bedroom, police found 5g of cannabis in a clip seal bag on a shelf, as well as a set of digital scales. Plummer told police he regularly used the scales to weigh cannabis.

In the living room police also found a further 1g of cannabis on a table, as well as a bong and grinder. Plummer told police he regularly used the bong to smoke cannabis.

Plummer was sentenced to probation for nine months and the property was forfeited to the Crown. Criminal convictions were recorded.