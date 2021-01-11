CQ man busted with dangerous drugs, utensil

Donald James Murray pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. FILE PHOTO.

A Rockhampton man found himself in court last week after police searched him and found a small amount of marijuana.

Donald James Murray pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police had detained Murray on June 22, 2020, for the purpose of an emergency examination authority under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Fox said prior to transporting Murray to hospital, police searched him and found 2.2g of marijuana and a cone piece.

Murray was ordered to six months’ probation with criminal convictions recorded.

The item was forfeited to the Crown.