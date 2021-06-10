Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Owen James Brunker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Owen James Brunker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Crime

CQ man busted with small amount of marijuana

Aden Stokes
10th Jun 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police search at a Blackwater address led to a Central Queensland man being charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

Owen James Brunker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on June 7 to the single charge.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said police executed a warrant at an address in Blackwater about 4.30pm on April 21.

Sergeant Campbell said police detained Brunker and found a clip seal bag containing 0.7g of marijuana.

She said Brunker told police the marijuana was for personal use and he intended to smoke it.

Brunker was fined $700 with no criminal conviction recorded.

marijuana possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car ploughs into North Rockhampton pole

        Premium Content Car ploughs into North Rockhampton pole

        News The driver was transported to Rockhampton Hospital

        Yeppoon drug criminal denied court appeal

        Premium Content Yeppoon drug criminal denied court appeal

        Crime He accused the police of conducting an unlawful search of vehicle