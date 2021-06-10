CQ man busted with small amount of marijuana

Owen James Brunker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock

A police search at a Blackwater address led to a Central Queensland man being charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

Owen James Brunker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on June 7 to the single charge.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said police executed a warrant at an address in Blackwater about 4.30pm on April 21.

Sergeant Campbell said police detained Brunker and found a clip seal bag containing 0.7g of marijuana.

She said Brunker told police the marijuana was for personal use and he intended to smoke it.

Brunker was fined $700 with no criminal conviction recorded.