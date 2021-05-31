Menu
Crime

CQ man charged after alleged knife threat on mining lease

Timothy Cox
31st May 2021 12:12 PM
Police charged a man from Emerald with common assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he threatened another man with a knife and rammed into his car.

On Friday, May 28 about 10am, police received a triple-zero call reporting a disturbance on a mining lease in Sapphire.

Police from Anakie Station attended the scene, where a 35-year-old man reported he had been attacked by a business associate.

Investigations determined the alleged offender, a 42-year-old from Emerald, travelled to the mining lease, after which a confrontation occurred between the two men.

Police alleged he produced a knife and repeatedly threatened the caller before both men separated and returned to their cars.

The man is alleged to have then driven his car into the other man’s car, causing it to roll with the man still inside.

He then drove away.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and police arrested the alleged offender a short time later.

He is due to appear in court in Emerald on June 29.

