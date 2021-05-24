CQ man charged over alleged dangerous driving offences

Detectives from the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch have charged Alex Rankin after he was wanted on a number of alleged stolen vehicle, evade police, and dangerous driving offences.

The 22-year-old Allenstown man was charged on Saturday with one count each of dangerous driving, evade police, fail to properly dispose of a needle and two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess dangerous drugs and unlicensed driving.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged last week in relation to the alleged offences.

Police continue to appeal for public assistance to locate Demi Warcon, 29, who they believe can assist with investigations into multiple allegations of stealing vehicles and driving dangerously through local streets on May 20.

Police urge anyone with information about this alleged incident or the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

