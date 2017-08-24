29°
CQ man charged over child porn and illegal firearms

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 24th Aug 2017 6:34 PM

A 35-year-old Emerald man has been charged with child exploitation and firearm offences following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

The CCC executed a search warrant at the man's Emerald property today and he was charged at the Emerald Watch house

His charges include one count of possessing child exploitation material; one of using a carriage service to access child pornography material; one count of possessing an unregistered firearm and one count of possessing ammunition.

The man was bailed and is expected to appear in the Emerald Magistrates Court on September 26, 2017.

The CCC was assisted in the arrest by members of the Queensland Police Service's Emerald CIB.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child exploitation material crime and corruption commission emerald weapons

